Tri-Cities motorcyclist in serious condition after crashing on Highway 240 in Richland

A motorcyclist is in serious condition after an early Monday crash on Highway 240 in Richland.

Nathanial L. Morris, 38, of Kennewick, was riding his Victory motorcycle west just before 5:15 a.m. when traffic slowed in front of him, the Washington State Patrol said in a news release. He wasn’t able to stop in time and hit the rear of a Chevy Malibu.

The crash happened just past the turn toward West Richland.

Morris was wearing his helmet at the time. He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

The Malibu’s driver, Enrique Salas, 28, of Kennewick, was not hurt.

WSP cited Morris for following too closely.

The crash was one of several on state highways starting with a motorcycle hitting a Camry on the blue bridge just after 2 p.m. in Kennewick. The 50-year-old Richland man was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital, and cited for following too closely and driving without a license or a motorcycle endorsement.

Then at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, a Walla Walla man was taken to Lourdes Health after a Pasco woman lost control of her Chrysler 300. WSP said the crash was caused by fatigue. The 22-year-old driver was cited for driving with a suspended license and improper lane use.

Then at 2:30 p.m., a 76-year old Kennewick man lost control of his Hyundai Sonata on Highway 397 just south of Kennewick. He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.