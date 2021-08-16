Gang members open fire at rival in drive-by shooting in Kennewick

Police are searching for the gunman in a Sunday night drive-by shooting in an east Kennewick neighborhood.

It’s one of a rising number of gang-related crimes in the Tri-Cities in recent weeks, Kennewick police Lt. Jason Kiel said in a news release. Kennewick has seen an increase in the number of drive-by shootings.

The 38-year-old driver had just left his home at the corner of East Seventh Avenue and South Gum Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire about 10:15 p.m., Kiel said.

The car was hit several times before the other driver fled. No one was wounded.

The victim did not provide any information about the other car, Kiel told the Herald.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It’s believed the man was targeted because of his gang ties.

There are several possible causes for the increase in gang-suspect activity, including warmer weather, internal strife or changes in how police can interact with the public because of recently implemented laws, say officials.

Anyone with information about the Kennewick shooting can contact investigators through the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333 and reference case no. 21-33172.