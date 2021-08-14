Crime
Prison inmate attempts escape from Coyote Ridge, ends up at Tri-Cities hospital
A prison inmate’s attempt to escape from Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell ended with a trip to the hospital.
Tayler Patrick Armstrong, 28, of Spokane, was spotted by corrections officers about 11:25 a.m. Thursday trying to climb a fence at the medium security Washington state prison about 30 miles north of the Tri-Cities.
Armstrong managed to get onto the roof of a building in the complex but officers were there to detain him. He resisted the officers but they were able to restrain him.
Armstrong suffered severe cuts from the razor wire on top of the fencing and an ambulance was called just after 11:30 a.m. to transport him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Four officers escorted him to Kadlec, where he was treated and later discharged to return to prison, according to hospital officials.
Armstrong has been serving time in prison since March for arson and a third-degree assault in Spokane, said a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Corrections.
His earliest possible release was Feb. 2022.
