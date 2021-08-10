Man shot twice in Kennewick neighborhood. Police have not arrested a suspect

A man was hospitalized overnight Monday after he was found with two gunshot wounds in a Kennewick neighborhood.

Police did not disclose whether the victim was inside a home or outdoors when he was shot, but did say it is believed to be “an isolated incident” with no threat to the public.

No one had been arrested as of Tuesday morning.

The victim’s name and age were not released by Kennewick police. He’s in stable condition in a Tri-Cities hospital, according to the police department’s news release.

Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of West Hood Avenue at 12:11 a.m. after getting “a third-party report of a disturbance in progress.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The first officers on scene learned a man had been shot and, after locating him, began rendering medical aid until Kennewick paramedics arrived, the news release said.

Kennnewick’s Criminal Investigations Division was called in to help determine what happened and track down the suspect or suspects.

It is still an active investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police by providing an anonymous tip online at www.KPDtips.com, or calling non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.