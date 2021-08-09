Shed fire threatened bakery and used car lot near downtown Kennewick

A section of Columbia Drive near downtown Kennewick was closed for a couple hours Sunday afternoon while firefighters handled a fire that started in a backyard shed and threatened nearby homes and businesses. Kennewick Fire Department

Flames from a backyard shed fire quickly spread Sunday afternoon to several nearby vehicles and construction debris, creating “a substantial volume of fire,” according to Kennewick’s fire chief.

Firefighters ultimately stopped the blaze from going into three nearby structures, but their “efforts were made even more challenging by power lines that were being impinged upon by the fire,” Chief Chad Michael said in a news release.

No one was injured in the fire near downtown Kennewick.

The cause is under investigation.

Crews were first called at 3:37 p.m. to 620 N. Garfield St. for a residential fire.

As firefighters from Kennewick fire, along with Richland fire and Benton County Fire District 1 were responding, they got word from dispatchers that it was being upgraded to a commercial building fire.

The first unit was on scene within four minutes and found a fully involved shed, said Chief Michael. The shed was located between two commercial buildings and a home.

That’s when firefighters discovered the vehicles and debris within close proximity to the shed had also caught fire.

Nearby businesses include Panaderia Estrella Bakery on West Columbia Drive, and USA Auto Sales across a back alley along North Fruitland Street.

The fire chief said initial efforts were simultaneously focused on preventing the fire from spreading into other buildings, and extinguishing the main fire.

“The aggressive fire attack initiated by fire crews kept the fire contained to the area of origin,” Michael said in the news release. “There was some minor heat and smoke damage to the interior of one of the commercial buildings.”

The release did not name the affected business.

Kennewick police helped divert traffic since Columbia Drive was closed in both directions during the firefighting effort.

The fire was contained by 5 p.m.

“The Kennewick Fire Department would like to remind everyone that fire danger in our region is categorized as extreme,” the news release said. “A high amount of caution should be used in all activities to ensure fires are not unintentionally started.”