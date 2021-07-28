Pasco road rage confrontation ends in Highway 395 shooting

Pasco police are searching for a driver who shot a car during a recent road rage incident on Highway 395.

The argument started about 8:30 p.m. Friday when a man driving an Audi apparently believed the driver of an Acura nearly collided with him on 20th Avenue as they were heading south, according to a Pasco police Facebook post.

As the Audi followed the Acura east on Lewis Street, the Acura driver saw the Audi driver point a pistol at him. The cars turned north on Oregon Avenue and continued onto Highway 395.

When they reached Foster Wells Road, the Audi driver fired at the Acura, hitting the rear passenger door.

The Audi driver was described as being in his 20s with a buzz cut and facial hair. There also was a woman passenger in the car.

Anyone with information is asked for call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 or email Officer Ana Ramos at ramosa@pasco-wa.gov about case no. 21-21616.