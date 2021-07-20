Finley gunman opened fire during an argument, then SWAT team was called

A standoff in Finley was triggered Tuesday morning after a suspect allegedly shot at someone four times.

Police were called to the 2000 block of PR Southeast for a report of a man and woman high on drugs and alcohol who refused to leave, according to dispatch reports.

At some point during the argument the man, later identified as Mitchell E. Crane, 42, of Finley, allegedly took out a handgun and started firing.

After four shots, he took off down a dirt road toward Bryson Brown Road, according to dispatch reports.

The person who was shot at called 911.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies soon tracked Crane to a nearby home and tried to get Crane to come out.

When he refused, deputies called in the Tri-City Regional SWAT team about 2 or 3 a.m., said Cpl. Mike McDermott.

By 6 a.m., Crane surrendered and was arrested, according to police.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and unlawful gun possession.