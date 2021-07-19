Man shot in the face while driving near busy Pasco intersection

A driver is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the face while driving at a busy Pasco intersection.

The man, who is in his 20s, was near the intersection of Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway in a white Chevy Blazer SUV at 10:20 p.m. Saturday when he said four people started yelling at him from another vehicle.

Then two of them opened fire at him, Pasco police said in a Facebook post.

One bullet went through the windshield and hit the dash before it wounded the man, Pasco police said. The bullet pierced the man’s cheek, but didn’t hit any bones..

The driver pulled into a Maverik gas station where he called 911. Police and medical staff treated him at the corner.

Investigators closed the parking lot for a couple hours while they investigated.

Investigators believe the man was targeted.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Pasco police through the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 or email Detective Ron Seltun at seltunr@pasco-wa.gov.