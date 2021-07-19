Crime

Man shot in the face while driving near busy Pasco intersection

Pasco, WA

A driver is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the face while driving at a busy Pasco intersection.

The man, who is in his 20s, was near the intersection of Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway in a white Chevy Blazer SUV at 10:20 p.m. Saturday when he said four people started yelling at him from another vehicle.

Then two of them opened fire at him, Pasco police said in a Facebook post.

One bullet went through the windshield and hit the dash before it wounded the man, Pasco police said. The bullet pierced the man’s cheek, but didn’t hit any bones..

The driver pulled into a Maverik gas station where he called 911. Police and medical staff treated him at the corner.

Investigators closed the parking lot for a couple hours while they investigated.

Investigators believe the man was targeted.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Pasco police through the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 or email Detective Ron Seltun at seltunr@pasco-wa.gov.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service