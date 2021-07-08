He had 4 flat tires and still led Tri-Cities police on 10-mph, hour-long chase

A wanted man escaped police in a car with four flat tires after a slow, hour-long chase through Kennewick.

Kennewick police were looking for Daniel J. Doyle, 24, after he failed to show up for a court hearing in April.

He is facing charges for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it, along with four warrants for misdemeanors and a previous flight from police.

Criminal Apprehension Team detectives learned where Doyle was shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, and set up spike strips near 27th Avenue and South Olympia Street, Kennewick Officer Adam Greiber said in a release.

When officers signaled Doyle to stop, he took off and hit the spikes. He didn’t slow down, so officers did not want to risk a high-speed chase and stopped chasing him.

Moments later, officers spotted Doyle’s damaged car driving slowly. Seeing this, officers started following him again.

For the next hour, officers followed Doyle as he drove 10 to 15 mph. The spike strips were lodged in the bottom of his car, but he continued to drive on.

Daniel Doyle Kennewick police

Detectives called Doyle’s family and asked them to call him and tell him to stop.

“With no signs of stopping, just after midnight, the decision was made to terminate the pursuit a second time,” Greiber said in the release.

About 400 meters from where officers stopped following him, Doyle stopped the car and ran into the Monopoly Park residential area in east Kennewick.

A Pasco police dog was called to track Doyle, but they weren’t able to find him.

Police continue to look for Doyle. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333. People can also submit anonymous tips at www.kpdtips.com.