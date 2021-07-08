Ex-Marine’s family threatens Franklin County with $5M claim after he was killed by deputy

Dante Jones was sent overseas twice during his time in the Marine Corps. He was killed in a confrontation with a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy in 2019. Special Investigations Unit report

A ex-Marine’s family has put Franklin County on notice that they will seek $5 million after he was killed by a sheriff’s deputy.

A “courtesy copy” of a claim that has yet to be formally filed was sent to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by the attorney representing Dante Jones’ estate.

The claim says his family is seeking the money for the wrongful death of the 28-year-old man after Deputy Cody Quantrell fired four shots at the man inside Jones’ car in November 2019.

Prosecutor Shawn Sant confirmed his office received a notice of the tort claim but he did not believe it was officially filed yet with the county.

Once it’s filed, the county has 60 days to answer or pay the claim. If it does not pay, the family then can file a formal lawsuit in court.

The attorney for Jones’ estate, Brian Davis, was not available this week to comment on the family’s plans.

The notice given to prosecutors doesn’t explain the reasons they believe Quantrell or the county were negligent. They are seeking money for the emotional damage to the family and the pain and suffering he experienced because of the multiple gunshot wounds.

The courtesy claim is dated June 25, a week before Sant released his official findings on the deputy’s actions and Jones’ death.

Family and friends had been waiting more than a year for a ruling about whether Quantrell would be charged. Sant said he couldn’t make a ruling until all investigative reports were finished.

No charges

Sant found the November 2019 shooting was justified because the deputy was in danger of being dragged underneath the Honda Civic as he tried to take the keys out of the ignition.

The shooting came after Jones led two Franklin County deputies and a sergeant on a half-hour chase along foggy and icy roads in north Franklin County.

Dante Redmond Jones led Franklin County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase in November 2019. The deputy shot Jones after he stopped in the middle of the roadway and tried to drag the deputy. Google Maps screenshot

Quantrell said Jones tried to “brake check” him to make him hit Jones’ Honda.

Sant said Jones had a high level of methamphetamine in his system to trigger “violent and irrational behavior.”

While Sant has called the death tragic, friends have raised questions about whether or not Jones needed to be shot. They pointed out the former Marine spoke in support of police.

Critics have questioned Quantrell’s story about getting into the car, saying they don’t believe the trajectories of the bullets match what he said happened.

Sant has told the Herald he was satisfied that the information from the deputies and the physical evidence matched their descriptions.