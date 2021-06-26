Injured driver runs from Tri-Cities crash. Troopers suspect he was drunk

Police caught an injured man accused of crashing his SUV into another car in Richland and then fleeing Friday morning.

Patrick Bargewell, 45, of Bremerton, Wash., is accused of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the 2001 Suburban he was driving hit a Dodge pickup on the Richland Highway 240 bypass at about 6:45 a.m.

The Washington State Patrol said his SUV was heading north and approaching Duportail Road when it hit the pickup, which was stopped for a red light.

Troopers arrived to find the SUV empty, but caught Bargewell on the walking path east of the crash, according to WSP reports.

Bargewell was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Three Kennewick residents in the pickup were not hurt.

Bargewell was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving with a suspended license, hit and run, and second-degree negligent driving.