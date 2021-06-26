Man shot out Tri-Cities store window. Then took his 5 kids inside

A man shot out the window of a Kennewick convenience store Friday night and then walked inside with his five kids.

Kennewick police said they received reports of a man, possibly on drugs, making delusional statements at the Circle K at 104 S. Washington St. just after 9:30 p.m.

Before they arrived, he took out a handgun and fired it at the store’s window, according to police reports.

Then he took his children, ages 3 to 13, into the back of the store as employees and customers ran from the building.

Tri-City Regional SWAT arrived with armored vehicles, but officers called Joseph B. Wrisley-Fristed, 34, on the phone and convinced him to come outside, according to Kennewick police reports.

The children were turned over to their mother, and Wrisley-Fristed was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to police reports.