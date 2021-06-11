Kennewick couple jailed after allegedly conspiring to rape girl

A Kennewick couple is accused of abusing a young girl.

This week, Kennewick police arrested Bret Michael Emineth, 38, and his girlfriend, Malesa L. Hale, 35, on suspicion of child rape.

Emineth is being held in Benton County jail on $300,000 bail on investigation of second-degree child rape. Hale’s bail was set at $100,000 while she is held on suspicion of third-degree child rape.

Investigators say the abuse started a few years ago when Emineth began exposing himself to the victim and eventually raping her. He also took sexual photos, according to court documents filed in the case.

In August, he allegedly recruited Hale to also abuse the girl, said the documents.

The girl notified Kennewick police this week of the abuse.