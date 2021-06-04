Benton City neighbors heard explosions. Now a nationwide arson warrant is issued

A suspicious fire destroyed a home and shed on Schumacher PR near Benton City Wednesday night. Benton County Fire District 4

A $1,000 reward is being offered to help catch the man accused of burning down a home near Benton City last week.

Benton County sheriff’s investigators believe Thomas James Gaines, 37, is to blame for a dramatic fire that started with an explosion on Schumacher Road.

A judge has issued a nationwide arrest warrant for Gaines on a charge of first-degree arson, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Gaines is 5-foot-11, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He wears a full beard, but might have shaved.

He knows officers are looking for him and has avoided arrest.

Anyone with information about Gaines’ location is asked to call the sheriff’s office through the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333.

Carrie Pillers took this picture of the fire on Schumacher Road from outside of Benton City. Courtesy Carrie Pillers

The fire on the 10-acre lot was spotted at 9 p.m. May 26 after neighbors heard an explosion and saw the house on fire, Benton County Fire District 4 Capt. Bob Shannon told the Herald last week.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the vacant house engulfed. The fire then spread to a patio and shed.

Firefighters needed to bring water from about a mile away to the isolated house. They worked for two hours to get the flames under control.

The charred remains of the house then collapsed into the basement.