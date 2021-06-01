Crime

Video released of Tri-Cities 7-Eleven store robber in the act

Kennewick, WA

Detectives are hoping someone recognizes this suspect who robbed a Kennewick convenience store last week.

On Monday, Kennewick police released video surveillance footage from a robbery at 7-Eleven store at 3606 W. Clearwater Ave. The robber struck the store shortly after 1:45 a.m. on May 27.

The video shows the robber dressed in a camouflage jacket and a black mask walked up to the counter with his hand in his pocket.

He then demanded cash and walked outside.

Police said he didn’t make any threats or show a weapon.

Officers surrounded the store and searched the area using a police dog, but weren’t able to find his trail.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 or submit an anonymous tip online.

