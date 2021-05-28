Man threatens stranger with pick ax, leads Kennewick police on a chase near high school

A Kennewick man threatened a stranger with a pick ax and pocket knife and then led police on a chase that triggered a high school lockdown.

A Kennewick woman opened her apartment door on West Metaline Avenue about 1 p.m. Thursday to find Miles Skerbeck, 34, standing there with the two weapons, Kennewick police said on Facebook.

When the woman held up her phone and said she was calling 911, he made a stabbing motion with the knife and said, “Do it,” but ran away.

He then stole a bike from a nearby backyard and about 45 minutes later, an officer spotted Skerbeck at the intersection of Edison Street and Hood Avenue. He ditched the bike and began running.

Police ran after him, cutting across Kamiakin High School property and triggering the short lockdown, said Kennewick Officer Ken Melone.

Skerbeck ducked into an apartment complex on North Arthur and ran into an empty apartment, where police arrested him.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of felony assault, burglary and resisting arrest.