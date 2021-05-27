Man robs Kennewick convenience store with bulge in his coat

A robber grabbed cash from a Kennewick 7-Eleven without making any threats or showing any weapons.

The suspect walked into the store at 3606 W. Clearwater Ave. and demanded cash from the clerk around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Officer Sebastian Castilleja said in a news release.

After getting the money, he walked out.

He was wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans, according to initial dispatch reports.

Police said he didn’t make any threats or show a weapon but a witness told dispatchers the man had a bulge in his coat that resembled a weapon.

Officers surrounded the store and searched the area using a police dog, but weren’t able to find his trail.

The clerk wasn’t hurt.

Photos of the suspect are not being released at this time, said Castilleja.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 or submit an anonymous tip online.