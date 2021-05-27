2 days, 2 Tri-Cities drivers speeding 110+ mph through town

A state trooper caught two speeders going more than 110 mph in the past two days on Tri-Cities highways.

The first happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday when a Pasco driver sped past Trooper Jarryd Bivins’ marked patrol car going 110 mph on Interstate 182, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.

Gulmaro Laez Najera, 34, weaved in and out of westbound traffic near Road 100 in Pasco, cutting people off and following too close, nearly causing a crash before Bivins could stop him.

That’s when Bivins noticed the smell of alcohol. A breath test showed Laez Najera had a 0.087 percent blood-alcohol level, just above the legal limit.

Laez Najera was booked into Benton County jail for DUI and reckless driving.

Less than 24 hours later, Bivins spotted another driver merging onto Interstate 82 from Badger Road south of Richland.

The trooper estimated the man was driving 120 mph.

When Bivins got close, the driver had slowed to 102 mph, Thorson said.

The trooper stopped him near the Interstate 182 interchange and gave him a ticket.