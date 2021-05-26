Update: Police swarm man with knife at Tri-Cities store. He was demanding to buy a gun

A Richland man with a knife, left, approaches police officers Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Ranch & Home in Kennewick. Police say he entered the store demanding employees sell him a firearm. Tri-City Herald

A nearly hour-long stand-off with an agitated Richland man outside of Ranch and Home in Kennewick ended shortly after 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police were called to the store for reports of a man with a knife who had been waiting outside for the store to open, rushed inside demanding to buy a gun at 8 a.m.

Employees were able to get him back outside and locked down the store.

Kennewick police Lt. Aaron Clem said they know the man, later identified as Kerry Brooks, 28, has been going around to other stores attempting to buy a firearm, and he’s prohibited from buying a gun.

For much of the time Wednesday, Brooks was in front of the store sitting on the ground holding the knife while police talked with him. There are reports that he was smoking something and even started eating as he sat there.

Officers shot him with a non-lethal round to knock the knife out of his hand, then set off a noise device to further distract Brooks so several officers and a police dog could rush in to take him into custody.

Clem said it was clear Brooks was not going to drop the knife and comply with officers and continued to approach them. He thought the officers did a good job of de-escalating the situation until they could use a less-lethal maneuver and prevent him from being injured.

Brooks was checked by medical crews at the scene and then was being taken to Trios Southridge Hospital before being taken to the jail.

Kennewick officers were joined by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies.

The parking lot and stores at the shopping center on Columbia Center Boulevard have reopened.