17-year-old Spokane homicide suspect arrested in Kennewick apartment complex

A 17-year-old suspect in a homicide in Spokane was arrested at a Kennewick apartment complex Friday night.

Detectives with the U.S. Marshals Service task force and the Kennewick Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Team took the teen into custody at an apartment on the 1000 block of North Cleveland Street.

Investigators learned about 3:30 p.m. Friday that he was at the apartment, said a news release from Kennewick police. The teen was found there and arrested without a problem.

Then, detectives served a search warrant to seize items, said the release.

The complex is among several apartment buildings off Canal Drive, just east of Edison Street.

No other information was immediately available about the Spokane case.