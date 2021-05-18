Suspected drunk driver vaults pickup into Kennewick canal near school

Kennewick firefighters used an extension ladder early Tuesday morning to lead pickup driver Robin Berry to safety after she vaulted her late-model Ford into the irrigation canal at West 27th Avenue and Creekstone Drive in Kennewick.

Police officials say Berry was northbound on 27th Avenue about 6 a.m. approaching Creekstone when she missed a turn in the road near Chinook Middle School.

The pickup bounced over the sidewalk and launched off a concrete retaining wall and struck the opposite side before landing in the water.

Members of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue help connect tow truck chains to a submerged pickup early Tuesday morning after Kennewick firefighters used an extension ladder to lead pickup driver Robin Berry,to safety after she vaulted her late-model Ford into the irrigation canal at West 27th Avenue and Creekstone Drive in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The Kennewick woman was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Berry, who turned 57 on Monday, is under investigation for possible drunk driving, according Officer Paul Reynolds.

Columbia Basin Dive Rescue crews responded to help the tow truck operator remove the pickup from the canal.