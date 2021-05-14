Crime

Body pulled from Columbia River in Kennewick

A body was found floating in the Columbia River in Kennewick Friday morning. 
A body was found floating in the Columbia River in Kennewick Friday morning.  Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com
Kennewick, WA

A body was found floating in the river along Columbia Park in Kennewick on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Columbia River shoreline toward the Lampson hydroplane pits on the east end of the park about 8:15 a.m.

A woman reported seeing what appeared to be a body or mannequin in the river, said Benton County sheriff’s Cpl. Dan Korten.

He said it appears to be an adult but he could not confirm if it was a man or woman.

The body was spotted near the shore, and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue divers were called in to help recover the person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service