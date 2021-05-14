Body pulled from Columbia River in Kennewick

A body was found floating in the Columbia River in Kennewick Friday morning. jking@tricityherald.com

A body was found floating in the river along Columbia Park in Kennewick on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Columbia River shoreline toward the Lampson hydroplane pits on the east end of the park about 8:15 a.m.

A woman reported seeing what appeared to be a body or mannequin in the river, said Benton County sheriff’s Cpl. Dan Korten.

He said it appears to be an adult but he could not confirm if it was a man or woman.

The body was spotted near the shore, and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue divers were called in to help recover the person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.