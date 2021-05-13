Police searching for Kennewick gunman who robbed Domino’s Pizza

Police are hunting for a robber who held up three employees working at a Domino’s Pizza in Kennewick.

The man went into the Clearwater Avenue store shortly before 1:40 a.m. Thursday armed with a handgun and demanded the employees hand over their wallets, Kennewick police said in a release.

After collecting the wallets, he demanded to get into the safe, but wasn’t able to.

He left the store and ran west on Clearwater Avenue.

Police were given the description of a 6-foot man, wearing a face mask and a plaid hoodie.

Officers surrounded businesses in the area, and they searched using a police dog K9 Ivan, but came away empty-handed.

Kennewick police had help from Richland police, Benton County sheriff’s deputies and the Washington State Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to call police using the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333 and reference case 21-18331.