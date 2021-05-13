Crime

Police searching for Kennewick gunman who robbed Domino’s Pizza

Kennewick, WA

Police are hunting for a robber who held up three employees working at a Domino’s Pizza in Kennewick.

The man went into the Clearwater Avenue store shortly before 1:40 a.m. Thursday armed with a handgun and demanded the employees hand over their wallets, Kennewick police said in a release.

After collecting the wallets, he demanded to get into the safe, but wasn’t able to.

He left the store and ran west on Clearwater Avenue.

Police were given the description of a 6-foot man, wearing a face mask and a plaid hoodie.

Officers surrounded businesses in the area, and they searched using a police dog K9 Ivan, but came away empty-handed.

Kennewick police had help from Richland police, Benton County sheriff’s deputies and the Washington State Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to call police using the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333 and reference case 21-18331.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service