Sheriff’s deputy chase on Highway 395 ends in deadly crash outside Tri-Cities

A Pasco woman died in a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office chase that ended in a crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 395.

The 2002 Hyundai Elantra was being pursued north on the highway when it crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a semi truck at 4:15 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash was near Foster Wells Road about three miles north of the Interstate 182 interchange in Pasco.

Karlie Moore, 23, died in the crash. She was a passenger in the Hyundai.

The driver of the car, Ricky G. Cruz, 28, of Pasco, was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the semi, Harold Matuterivera, 40, of Milton Freewater, Ore., was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by state troopers.

No information was immediately available on why the sheriff’s deputy was trying to pull over the car.