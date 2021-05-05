Truckload of youths suspected in BB gun spree that shot 5-year-old and others in Kennewick

Police are looking for a truck and a group of youths after they shot a 5-year-old girl and other kids and adults with a BB gun.

The girl was playing in her front yard at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday on the 1900 block of West Fourth Place when the truck drove by and one of the people in the back opened fire, Kennewick police said in a memo to police.

After hitting the girl, the truck drove away.

Another person was hit by BB gun pellets near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and South Vancouver Street. The person suffered several large welts.

As police investigated, five more kids and two more adults came forward to say they also had been shot.

Kennewick police are looking for these boys after several people were bruised by BB gun pellets Tuesday afternoon. Kennewick police

The truck is a silver Toyota TRD with black rims and silver lug nuts and an unknown object hanging from the cabin center mirror. There also were a group of youths in the bed of the pickup, and police released a photo of them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kennewick police using the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.