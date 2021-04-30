Detectives investigating human remains found in rural Benton County

Benton County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the discovery of human bones Thursday in the rural southeast part of the county.

Officials were notified of a “site containing human remains” on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release sent at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Detectives finished examining the scene Friday afternoon and believe the remains are from just one adult who appears to have been there for some time, said Commander Jon Schwarder.

Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory investigators and Kennewick police detectives helped in the investigation.

“Detectives are working in collaboration with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine the identity of the deceased. The time, cause, and manner of death have yet to be determined,” said the release.

An autopsy is planned.