Homeless man suspected of robbing cellphone store with a knife

Pasco police are hunting for a homeless man who may have robbed a cellphone store at knifepoint.

The robber came into the Metro T Mobile shop at 800 W. Lewis St. at 5:15 p.m. Friday and demanded money and threatened to rape the clerk, according to Pasco police’s Facebook page.

He grabbed a Kyocera K51 cellphone and left.

Police tried tracking the man using the police dog K9 Hapo2 but weren’t able to find him.

Investigators believe the suspect is a homeless man living in the area and appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time.

He was last seen wearing a red bandana over his face, a blue long-sleeved polo shirt, dark pants and straw sandals.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact police through the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333 or email Detective Jed Abastillas at abastillasj@pasco-wa.gov concerning case 21-11318.