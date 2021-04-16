Tri-Cities physical therapist’s license suspended after sexual assaults in senior care facilities

A Pasco physical therapist who pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct has had his license suspended by the Washington state Department of Health.

LuRon Anderson touched the breasts of a patient and another resident, both at senior living facilities where he was providing treatment.

His license expired in March 2020, two months after he was charged with three crimes, but remained eligible for renewal before the state took action to suspend it.

He’s set to be sentenced next week in Franklin County Superior Court after previously pleading guilty to two counts of felony indecent liberties.

Franklin County sheriff’s detectives first took a report Jan. 3, 2020, after Anderson had been at Pasco’s Rosetta Assisted Living to see a patient.

The victim, who had a puppy, said he came into her room to help her roommate and then asked if he could pet her dog.

As he was petting the puppy he began touching her inappropriately and making improper comments, she said in court documents.

According to police documents, he also asked her to remove her top.

After Anderson’s arrest was reported, a woman at Tri-Cities Retirement Inn reported that he had sexually assaulted her during seven to eight treatment sessions.

The woman said she had tried to pull her body away from Anderson every time he touched her inappropriately, but he would keep a hand on her and tell her not to do that, court documents said.

The woman said Anderson asked her to touch him inappropriately, but she refused. He also exposed himself once, she said.

She said Anderson never used force. However, she was scared because she was alone with him each time, documents said.

Anyone who believes a health care provider has acted unprofessionally may call 360-236-4700 to report it.