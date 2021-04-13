Kennewick police dog finds burglar under the laundry. It’s his 2nd ‘arrest’ this week

Ivan the Kennewick police dog has been busy this week.

This time he found a burglary suspect hiding inside a closet under a pile of clothes on Monday, police said.

And over the weekend, he found another suspect hiding in a shed after a wild chase from Kennewick police.

On Monday, a witness spotted a bald man trying to break into a house shortly after 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Rainier Street.

When he wasn’t able to get inside he walked east to the area of South Olympia Street and West Fifth Avenue, Kennewick police Officer Zach Moore said in a release.

Officers surrounded the area and began searching an apartment complex.

While police weren’t able to spot him, a witness saw the man enter an apartment and flagged down an officer.

The apartment’s occupants weren’t home at the time, and didn’t know the man.

Since police were dealing with a man hiding in the apartment, K9 Ivan was called in to help with the search. After several announcements telling the man to leave the apartment, police went inside.

While searching the apartment, Ivan found Jose F. Monzon, 22, under a pile of clothes inside a closet.

Police didn’t say if Monzon was bitten during the arrest but Kennewick Fire Department paramedics checked Monzon before he was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Later he was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of attempted burglary and residential burglary.

On Saturday afternoon, Ivan found a different suspect who’d fled from officers in a car and then on foot.

Police say the man was trying to break into some storage units and ended up fleeing in a car and slamming into Kennewick police cars, throwing an officer from his car. Later Ivan found the man hiding in a shed, said police.