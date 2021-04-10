Tri-Cities man used fraud to get around insurance policy limits. Now he must pay $18,000

A Tri-Cities man will pay more than $18,000 and could serve jail time for insurance fraud, according to the Idaho Department of Insurance.

The Idaho stepfather of Pasco resident Benjamin C. Beckett was brutally attacked in 2017, leaving him unable to work or care for himself.

The stepfather had a long-term care insurance policy from Northwestern Mutual, but it did not include coverage for family members acting as caregivers.

To circumvent the limitations of the policy, Beckett formed a company to act as a care provider for his stepfather and submitted claims to Northwest Mutual using false names, according to the Idaho Department of Insurance.

Northwest Mutual paid Beckett $24,000 for claims, but agreed to settle for $17,000.

Beckett also was ordered in Latah County, Idaho, court to pay restitution of $1,220 to the state’s Department of Insurance and court costs.

He was sentenced to two days in jail. The jail time was suspended but could be ordered at the discretion of a probation officer, according to the Idaho Department of Probation. Beckett will be on probation in Washington state for two years.

“What happened to Mr. Beckett’s stepfather is grievous,” said Dean Cameron, director of the Idaho Department of Insurance. “Unfortunately, insurance fraud is never a victimless crime as it causes all Idahoans to suffer, paying higher insurance premiums.”