13-year-old driver falls asleep in rollover crash along Columbia River

A 13-year-old boy was driving two adults late Saturday when he fell asleep behind the wheel, causing their car to roll.

Jiovanni Sanchez and his two older passengers all were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick after the 11:43 p.m. crash.

The Washington State Patrol reports that troopers are still investigating why the young teen was driving and what led up to the crash, but cited inexperience and fatigue as causes.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected of playing a role, the report said.

Sanchez was driving a 2003 Honda Accord south on Highway 243 — in Grant County along the Columbia River, just west of the Vernita Bridge — when the sedan left the roadway to the right and rolled.

The Honda ended up coming to rest off the highway facing southbound traffic.

Sergio Ramirez Escalona, 31, Juan Ramirez Hidalgo, 21, and Sanchez are all from Sunnyside.

Ramirez Hidalgo was the only one not wearing a seat belt, according to the state patrol.

The Honda was totaled.