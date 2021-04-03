Woman fleeing police crashes SUV through the walls of two Tri-Cities apartments

An SUV that police had tried to pull over just minutes before crashed into a Kennewick apartment complex Friday night. Courtesy Kennewick Police Department

An SUV crashed through the walls of a Kennewick apartment complex Friday night just minutes after police tried to stop the driver.

The driver of the blue Dodge Durango was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, according to Kennewick police.

Police planned to arrest Lori Christensen, 57, on suspicion of felony attempting to elude a police vehicle, according to police reports. They also are investigating whether she was driving under the influence.

Police attempted to stop her SUV about 9:45 p.m. Friday but the SUV took off, according to police reports. Police did not give chase.

Minutes later the SUV crashed through the walls of two single-story apartments near South Olympia Street and West Seventh Avenue.

Police were unable to get Christensen out of the SUV where it was wedged into the building. Pasco Fire Department used a fire truck to winch the car out of the building to reach her inside.

Police searched through the debris from the crash for any victims, but on one was home in either apartment. Photos of the crash scene show children’s toys where the truck stopped inside the building.

