Pasco homeowner hurt in a struggle when he surprised a burglar with a knife

A Pasco resident was shocked Friday to find a stranger with a knife inside his home.

The homeowner was returning to his Douglas Avenue home about 9 a.m. Friday after running errands when he discovered a man armed with a knife inside, said Sgt. Rigo Pruneda.

After a struggle that left the homeowner with minor injuries, the burglar ran out, Pruneda said.

The homeowner called police, and officers found the suspect nearby.

The man appeared to swallow some drugs before he was arrested, so officers administered the overdose-prevention drug Narcan and took him to a local hospital.

He was later booked into the jail on investigation of robbery.