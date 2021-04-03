Tri-Cities driver arrested for intentionally hitting motorcyclist, knocking him unconscious

A driver is facing assault charges after he smashed into a motorcyclist during a road-rage confrontation on a Pasco street.

The trouble apparently started when Hector Huerta, 27, allegedly cut off the motorcyclist with his car shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to Franklin County Superior Court documents.

The motorcycle rider was behind Huerta and began to pass him when the road widened to two lanes. But Huerta allegedly swerved toward the motorcycle, according to court records.

The rider pulled up alongside Huerta on the right and signaled for him to pull over. At the last minute, Huerta turned in front of the cyclist at the corner of Ainsworth Street and Seventh Avenue.

They collided and the motorcyclist was thrown to the ground, briefly knocking him unconscious, said investigators. He also suffered some scraps on his left side.

Huerta was charged with vehicular assault in Franklin County Superior Court and is out of jail after posting $2,500 bail.