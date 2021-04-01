Man crashes stolen city of Richland car. Police Tasered him running from the hospital

A 34-year-old man is in jail after crashing a stolen city of Richland SUV on Interstate 82 early Thursday.

People spotted the SUV speeding on the interstate about 5 a.m. when the driver, Alexander W. Edwards, lost control near Coffin Road, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.

The vehicle rolled into the median.

Witnesses told 911 dispatchers the SUV was going 80 to 85 mph before the crash. That section of highway is 70 mph.

It’s not clear when the SUV was stolen or how it was used by the city. Police did not have more details Thursday morning.

When officers arrived at the crash, Edwards was already out of the SUV and walking around. He appeared to be under the influence of drugs, Thorson said.

Police arrested Edwards and took him to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick to be medically cleared before going to jail. But, once at the emergency room entrance, he bolted.

Kennewick police officers and Benton County sheriff’s deputies tracked Edwards to Hildebrand Boulevard and Canyon Lakes Drive.

When they tried arresting him, Edwards resisted and was shocked with a Taser, Kennewick police said in a Facebook post.

He was taken back to the hospital to be checked, and to have his blood drawn to test for drugs.

Edwards was booked into the Benton County jail just after 8:30 a.m. on suspicion of resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant, DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.