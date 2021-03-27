Kennewick K9 corners domestic violence suspect after 5-hour standoff

Kennewick Police K9 Ivan was sent into a house to help officers find and arrest a domestic violence suspect. Kennewick Police

After a five-hour standoff, Kennewick police used a police dog to corner and arrest a domestic violence suspect.

A woman called police about 10:30 p.m. Friday saying Byrun Lewis, 19, had attacked her.

She said Lewis punched her several times, choked her and was shooting at her with a pellet gun. She fled and called police.

“Lewis also allegedly made statements he would shoot it out with police,” Sgt. Isaac Merkl said in a news release.

Officers responded to 925 S. Gum Street and tried to establish communication with Lewis but he would not respond.

Members of the Tri-City Regional SWAT team also were called in. Officers were there for about five hours trying to get Lewis to peacefully surrender, said Merkl.

The pellet gun seized after search and arrest of domestic violence assault suspect in Kenenwick.

Then, Kennewick Police K9 Ivan was sent in to the house to help officers find and arrest Lewis.

He was treated at a local hospital and booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of second-degree assault.