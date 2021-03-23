Benton deputies stop one suspected drunk driver and a 2nd sideswipes the patrol car

A woman stopped late Monday on suspicion of drunk driving was unaware that seconds before she had sideswiped a patrol car that had its emergency lights flashing.

Jerri L. Cliff, 29, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. for DUI and hit-and-run, both misdemeanors.

According to a Facebook post by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on another DUI traffic stop at Babs Avenue and Third Street when Cliff passed by in her Chevy Impala.

“Cliff did not slow or move over to safely pass the police vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

The passenger side of the Chevy struck the patrol car, which was empty at the time.

Instead of stopping, Cliff continued west until deputies quickly caught up and stopped her car a few blocks away at Seventh Street and Babs.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies stopped the Chevy Impala a few blocks after it sideswiped one of their stopped patrol vehicles. Benton County Sheriff's Office

Deputies reported that Cliff “appeared to be intoxicated and did not know she had struck the patrol car.”

She was booked into the Benton County jail just before 2 a.m.

No one was injured in the crash.

“This is a friendly reminder to drink responsibly and to not drink then drive,” the post said.