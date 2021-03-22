Crime

Homeless man’s warming fire destroys former Columbia Park campground building

Kennewick, WA

A homeless man trying to keep warm started a blaze that destroyed a building in Columbia Park early Sunday.

Investigators believe Brandon Patrick, 49, was trying to stay warm at the former campground when his warming fire got out of control, according to Kennewick firefighters and police.

When firefighters arrived around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, they discovered a vacant building in the former campground on the west end of the park engulfed in flames and another of the four building there was threatened.

Crews from the Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 put out the flames quickly.

KFD Columbia Park camp fire a.jpg
The fire damaged one of four buildings at the site. Courtesy Kennewick Fire Departme

The former campground opened in 1960 and operated until 2003.

Patrick was cited for first-degree reckless burning and released by Kennewick police.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
