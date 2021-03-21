Armored vehicle used to stop fleeing felon shooting at Benton deputies near Grandview

A fleeing suspect fired several shots during a car chase with Benton County sheriff’s deputies over the weekend.

The chase started in Prosser and end up in Grandview before officers managed to stop him with an armor vehicle, Sheriff Jerry Hatcher said in a release.

No one, including the officers, the suspect or a female passenger, was wounded or seriously injured.

However, sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in sharing any video footage or property damage information from the gunfire. Saturday’s release did not say if deputies returned fire.

The incident began when a deputy pulled over the driver for a traffic violation and discovered the man had felony warrants for his arrest and possibly a no-contact order.

When the deputy tried to arrest him and investigate if the no-contact order was connected to his female passenger, the man drove off. The deputy gave chase.

During the pursuit, the man fired several shots while still in Benton County and several more after crossing the county line into Yakima County, said the release.

Grandview officers then used their armored vehicle to “immobilize” the fleeing suspect’s vehicle.

Detectives believe that shots were fired on Wine Country Road in the area of the Yakima River bridge and on County Route 12 in the area of Missimer Road. The release did not say what day or time the chase happened.

Anyone with information on the incident, property damage from gunfire or video footage showing any part of the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-628-0333.