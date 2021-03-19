Crime

Driver with no lights rear-ended on I-182 in Pasco — and then cited for driving drunk

Pasco, WA

A suspected drunk driver caused a wreck on Interstate 182 in Pasco when he was driving without his lights on.

Steven L. Burt, 69, of Pasco, was driving east on the highway in a Toyota pickup just before midnight Thursday, the Washington State Patrol said.

A driver in a Pontiac Grand Am didn’t spot the truck in time to slow down and ran into the back of it a mile from the Highway 395 interchange.

The Pontiac’s driver, Lee J Rocha, 45, of Kennewick, was taken to Lourdes Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.

Burt was not hurt and was cited for DUI, said WSP investigators.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service