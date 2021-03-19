Driver with no lights rear-ended on I-182 in Pasco — and then cited for driving drunk

A suspected drunk driver caused a wreck on Interstate 182 in Pasco when he was driving without his lights on.

Steven L. Burt, 69, of Pasco, was driving east on the highway in a Toyota pickup just before midnight Thursday, the Washington State Patrol said.

A driver in a Pontiac Grand Am didn’t spot the truck in time to slow down and ran into the back of it a mile from the Highway 395 interchange.

The Pontiac’s driver, Lee J Rocha, 45, of Kennewick, was taken to Lourdes Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.

Burt was not hurt and was cited for DUI, said WSP investigators.