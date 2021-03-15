12-year-old hurt when drunk driver flips pickup on I-182 in Pasco

An accused drunk driver sent himself and a 12-year-old to the hospital after rolling his pickup when he tried to exit Interstate 182.

John Najera, 27, of Kennewick, was pulling off the interstate to head south on Highway 395 in Pasco when he lost control of his Toyota pickup on a curve. The truck went off the road and rolled at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, the Washington State Patrol said.

Najera and his 12-year-old passenger were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. Najera was listed in stable condition.

The boy suffered minor injuries, said Trooper Chris Thorson.

Both were wearing their seat belts at the time

WSP cited Najera for DUI.