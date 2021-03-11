Crime

Tri-Cities driver jailed for DUI after hitting bicyclist with truck in Kennewick

Kennewick, WA

An accused drunk driver is in jail after hitting a bicyclist with his truck Wednesday night.

Dana Miller, 58, was headed south on South Rainier Street, nearing Fourth Avenue when a 30-year-old man riding an electronic bicycle crossed his path, Kennewick police said in a Facebook post.

The two collided in the intersection. The bicyclist suffered a cut on his head, but it wasn’t serious, police said.

When the officer talked with Miller, he noticed signs that the man was acting intoxicated.

Miller was later booked into the Benton County jail in Kennewick for misdemeanor DUI.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service