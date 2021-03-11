Tri-Cities driver jailed for DUI after hitting bicyclist with truck in Kennewick

An accused drunk driver is in jail after hitting a bicyclist with his truck Wednesday night.

Dana Miller, 58, was headed south on South Rainier Street, nearing Fourth Avenue when a 30-year-old man riding an electronic bicycle crossed his path, Kennewick police said in a Facebook post.

The two collided in the intersection. The bicyclist suffered a cut on his head, but it wasn’t serious, police said.

When the officer talked with Miller, he noticed signs that the man was acting intoxicated.

Miller was later booked into the Benton County jail in Kennewick for misdemeanor DUI.