Tri-Cities street gang member arrested in $12,000 theft from hotel guest

A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday for his alleged involvement in the November robbery of $12,000 cash from a Kennewick hotel guest.

Jordyn I. Kinsey is one of five suspects in the violent incident at the Red Lion Inn and Suites.

A search of his vehicle by investigators reportedly turned up evidence relating to the 4-month-old robbery, along with a number of guns.

Some of the guns were stolen out of different jurisdictions, Kennewick police said in a news release.

Kinsey — an alleged criminal street gang member — was booked into the Benton County jail at 8 p.m. Friday on suspicion of first-degree robbery, and two counts each of possessing a stolen firearm and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is being held without bail.

According to police and court documents, a man was staying at the Clearwater Avenue hotel on Nov. 12 when he invited a woman over to smoke marijuana.

That woman, Malia M. Foster, brought Madisyn R. Wright with her to the hotel. She allegedly propped open an outside door, which allowed Karion H. Thomas, Kinsey and a third man to get inside the hotel, where they met Foster at the room door.

The victim told police he was pushed to the floor, punched several times and told to stay quiet or he would be killed, documents said. He reported hearing what sounded like a gun being cocked.

The group then grabbed the man’s cellphone and the $12,000 he kept under a bed, and ran from the hotel. They left in a dark sedan driven by Wright, who clipped several cars in the parking lot on her way out, police said.

Detectives with Kennewick’s Criminal Apprehension Team tracked down Kinsey on Friday and took him into custody without incident. His vehicle was impounded as part of the arrest.

Anyone with information on the November robbery or the suspects is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 to speak with Kennewick police.