68-year-old Tri-Citian killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver

A Kennewick man was killed Friday night in a head-on crash near Paterson along the Columbia River.

Manuel Guajardo, 68, was westbound on Highway 14 when his 2000 Volkswagen Beetle was hit by a 2007 GMC Sierra that had crossed over the centerline into his lane.

A Washington State Patrol report said Guajardo died at the scene. His family was notified by Sgt. Oscar Garcia.

Jesus A. Chavez is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the 11:55 p.m. wreck, according to the state patrol.

Chavez was behind the wheel of the pickup when it crashed into the Volkswagen, six miles east of Paterson.

The 42-year-old Walla Walla man was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick for treatment.

Both Guajardo and Chavez were wearing seat belts in the crash.

While the cause of the head-on remains under investigation, Chavez is likely to face criminal charges.