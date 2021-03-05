Crime

Gunfire erupts in Columbia Center parking lot. Tri-Cities police search for suspects

Kennewick police are investigating a report of someone in a car opening fire on another car.
Kennewick, WA

Police are hunting for two cars after shots were fired in the Columbia Center Mall parking lot about 10:15 Friday morning.

A witness reported seeing someone in a car shoot at another car near the Macy’s store, off Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick. Then both cars raced away.

No one was reported hurt but officers have yet to track down the cars or suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 509-628-0333.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

