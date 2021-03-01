Man trapped under massive hay bale. He was trying to steal it, say Franklin deputies

A man got caught under a 1,500-pound bale of hay as he tried taking it from a Franklin County farm Monday. Franklin County Sheriff's Office

A 50-year-old man got buried under a 1,500-pound bale of hay as he tried taking it from a Franklin County farm early Monday.

Franklin County deputies and firefighters arrived at Peterson Road farm around 5 a.m. to find a pickup overflowing with hay, another pile behind the truck and a man buried underneath it, the sheriff’s office posted.

It appeared that he was loading hay into the truck when it toppled onto him, Franklin County sheriff’s Commander Rick Rochleau said.

They were able to dig the man out and he was flown to a local hospital.

The farmer told investigators the 50-year-old local man was not supposed to be on the property and didn’t have any right to the hay.

Investigators haven’t been able to talk with the injured man.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.