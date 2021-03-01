Crime

Man trapped under massive hay bale. He was trying to steal it, say Franklin deputies

A man got caught under a 1,500-pound bale of hay as he tried taking it from a Franklin County farm Monday.
A man got caught under a 1,500-pound bale of hay as he tried taking it from a Franklin County farm Monday. Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Pasco, WA

A 50-year-old man got buried under a 1,500-pound bale of hay as he tried taking it from a Franklin County farm early Monday.

Franklin County deputies and firefighters arrived at Peterson Road farm around 5 a.m. to find a pickup overflowing with hay, another pile behind the truck and a man buried underneath it, the sheriff’s office posted.

It appeared that he was loading hay into the truck when it toppled onto him, Franklin County sheriff’s Commander Rick Rochleau said.

Hay thief2
A man got caught under a 1,500-pound bale of hay as he tried taking it from a Franklin County farm Monday. Franklin County Sheriff's Office

They were able to dig the man out and he was flown to a local hospital.

The farmer told investigators the 50-year-old local man was not supposed to be on the property and didn’t have any right to the hay.

Investigators haven’t been able to talk with the injured man.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

buried hay.jpg
Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service