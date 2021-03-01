Drunk Tri-Cities mom pulled gun on son, then SWAT was called

A mother is in jail after threatening to shoot her teen son, then kicking and spitting at Kennewick officers.

Kennewick police were called to the 1800 block of West 28th Avenue about 9:15 p.m. Sunday after a 16-year-old boy’s drunk mother pointed a gun at him, police said in a Facebook post.

The boy’s father was able to get the revolver away from Kirstin Lynn Mercer, 47, so the teen could escape.

When officers arrived, Mercer refused to come outside. SWAT team members and a Kennewick police dog were called in to help surround the home.

After an hour Mercer came out. But as she was being arrested, Mercer kicked one officer and spit on another, police said.

She was taken to a hospital because of her level of intoxication and was later booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault.