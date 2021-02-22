Two men reported shot in south Benton County

Benton County deputies are investigating the shooting of two men near Plymouth. Google Maps

A shooting in Plymouth has left at least two people wounded Monday afternoon.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies, Washington State Patrol troopers and other police agencies were responding to Christy Road in the rural Benton County town close to the Columbia River near the Oregon border.

Initial reports said two men got into an argument and one shot the other then he reportedly shot himself, according to dispatch reports.

Police were surrounding the suspected shooter to take him into custody about 5 p.m.

At least one person who was wounded was expected to be flown to an area hospital.

