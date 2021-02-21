Driver of stolen Ben Franklin Transit van causes 5-car pileup in Kennewick

A stolen van ran a red light Saturday evening on West 10th Avenue in Kennewick, causing a five-car crash. Courtesy Kennewick Police Department

Kennewick police are looking for the driver of a stolen van who ran after causing a five-car crash Saturday evening.

A Ben Franklin Transit van pool van was spotted by an officer as it was being driven without its lights on West 10th Avenue about 6:10 p.m.

The officer tried to stop the van at Ely Street. But it took off and the officer did not give chase.

The van went through the red light at South Olympia Street and West 10th Avenue, causing the van and four other cars to collide.

The officer arrived at the crash scene just after it happened.

The driver of the van, which had been stolen just minutes before the officer spotted it, took off running through nearby apartment complexes.

Three vehicles were damaged beyond repair but no one was seriously hurt, according to Kennewick police.

Video of the suspect caught on an apartment complex camera has been posted to the Kennewick Police Department Facebook page.

Police are asking anyone who knows who the driver was to call 509-628-0333.

