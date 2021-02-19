K9 police officer arrested for DUI on highway north of Pasco. Deputies say he fought back

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies claim the officer was trying to release K9 Basco to attack while he was resisting arrest.

A Soap Lake police officer is accused of driving drunk when he wrecked a patrol car north of Pasco and then fought with sheriff’s deputies trying to arrest him.

His police dog, K9 Basco, was inside but not injured. And Franklin County sheriff’s deputies say Reserve Officer Shane Jones, 49, was trying to release the dog to attack them while he was resisting arrest.

Jones was a retired Okanogan County sheriff’s deputy with a 25-year career before joining the small Grant County city’s police department as a reserve officer four months ago.

Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox told the Herald on Friday that Jones has now been fired and is under investigation for stealing the patrol car because he had no official business in Pasco.

The small Grant County city is about 20 miles north of Moses Lake and has a population of about 1,500 and a police force of seven officers.

Franklin County deputies spotted the Soap Lake police car in the ditch along Highway 395 just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office release.

A Franklin County deputy detained Jones and started investigating him for DUI. When the deputy tried to arrest him, Jones started fighting.

At one point, Jones tried to release his dog, said the sheriff’s release.

Jones is the handler for K9 Basco, a police dog he had adopted after retiring from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. The dog had been trained for apprehensions, but at the moment was only certified to find drugs.

The deputy used force to take Jones into custody, said the release.

The Washington State Patrol also is investigating Jones for a hit-and-run earlier in the day.

Jones has two previous DUI’s while working in Okanogan County, Cox told the Herald. At the time, Jones admitted to driving under the influence, and did not resist arrest in either case.

“We believed at the time this was not an issue,” Cox said. “We believed that this person had been rehabilitated.”

Cox said he spoke with Jones about three hours before the encounter and had no indication the officer had been drinking.

“I am deeply troubled by this now-former reserve officer’s behavior,” Cox posted on his agency’s Facebook site. “This individual violated department policy and the law, and betrayed the public’s trust and our agency standards. Absolutely no one is above the law, especially police officers. The Soap Lake Police Department is treating — and will continue to treat — this serious incident both professionally and transparently.”

